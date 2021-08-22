Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $60.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

LPX stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $237,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $773,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $67,473,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,017.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 769,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 700,798 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

