Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of analysts have commented on RIDE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.23. 13,542,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,613,129. Lordstown Motors has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $923.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

