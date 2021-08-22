LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RAMP. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.33.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

NYSE:RAMP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.72. 487,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,875. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.13. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. Analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in LiveRamp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in LiveRamp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.