Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stake Increased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 409,161 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311,763 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $25,194,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 181.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 392,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 253,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 10,580.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 202,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.43. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.