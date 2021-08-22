LINKA (LINKA) Market Cap Reaches $1.81 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $105,725.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00057570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.44 or 0.00828220 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047976 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002094 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

