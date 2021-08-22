Link Machine Learning Trading 9.4% Lower This Week (LML)

Link Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Link Machine Learning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Link Machine Learning has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Link Machine Learning has a market cap of $2.97 million and $29,674.00 worth of Link Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00057594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00135753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00159778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,430.16 or 1.00536647 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.00921860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.03 or 0.06547227 BTC.

Link Machine Learning Profile

Link Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Link Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Link Machine Learning

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Link Machine Learning directly using US dollars.

