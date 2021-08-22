Linde (ETR:LIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €266.10 ($313.06). Linde shares last traded at €265.55 ($312.41), with a volume of 695,055 shares trading hands.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €270.18 ($317.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €249.62. The stock has a market cap of $138.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

