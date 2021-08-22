Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stake Trimmed by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Lincoln National by 3,945.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,802 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,410 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,628,000 after acquiring an additional 776,843 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,231,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,984,000 after acquiring an additional 311,309 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Lincoln National by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 866,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,951,000 after acquiring an additional 258,461 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

