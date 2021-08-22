Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,851 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $136.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

