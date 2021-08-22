Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Trading Up 6.2%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD)’s stock price was up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 74,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 422,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LGD shares. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.38.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.35 million and a P/E ratio of -106.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.35.

In other Liberty Gold news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff purchased 45,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.33 per share, with a total value of C$59,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,250,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,992,852.45.

Liberty Gold Company Profile (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.