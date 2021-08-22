LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Receives $13.53 Average PT from Brokerages

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.53.

LX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 106,967 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $1,921,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 181,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

