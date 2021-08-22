Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Short Interest Up 15.0% in July

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

LEVI opened at $26.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 30,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $834,847.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,321.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 57,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,516,121.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,449 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,281. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

