Lethean Price Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $918,219.33 and $2,364.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,617.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.50 or 0.06517264 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.37 or 0.01356254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $180.99 or 0.00372270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00135149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.66 or 0.00579354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00335710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00317793 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

