Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Analysts expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to announce sales of $4.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.73 billion. Lear reported sales of $4.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $20.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $20.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.50 billion to $23.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter worth $4,430,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEA opened at $155.60 on Thursday. Lear has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.