Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 660 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,615,000 after acquiring an additional 182,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,350,000 after purchasing an additional 83,662 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,949,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,255,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $107.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.41. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $108.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

