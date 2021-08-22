Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 625 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 221.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after buying an additional 5,310,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,292,000 after buying an additional 2,669,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 310.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,996,000 after buying an additional 2,526,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of CARR opened at $55.37 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

