Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

IJK stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $83.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

