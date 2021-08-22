Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $158.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $218.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

