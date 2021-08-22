Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38. Latham Group has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Analysts predict that Latham Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

