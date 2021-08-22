Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,095 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,148,000 after purchasing an additional 694,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,326,000 after purchasing an additional 378,885 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,561,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 201,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,806,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,132,000 after purchasing an additional 171,669 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

