Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.68. 231,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,401. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -35.32. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $637,981.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,305,639.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,719,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,260 shares of company stock valued at $23,898,589 over the last three months. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

