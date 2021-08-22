KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KPLUY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

