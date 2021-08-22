Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Buys $3,378,023.72 in Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 234,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $3,378,023.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.29 million. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DNUT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

