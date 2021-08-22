Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Buys $3,378,023.72 in Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 234,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $3,378,023.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Krispy Kreme stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $21.69.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.29 million. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
