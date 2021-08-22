KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,990 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 36.49% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF worth $38,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEMQ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,278,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 442.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 64,847 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,000,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $573,000.

KEMQ opened at $27.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.96. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

