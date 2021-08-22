Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
