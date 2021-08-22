Komodo Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Komodo has a market cap of $149.72 million and $5.46 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.00323946 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.00146425 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00155531 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008727 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,405,282 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

