Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $61.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.
KSS opened at $57.24 on Friday. Kohl’s has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
