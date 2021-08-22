Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $61.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.

KSS opened at $57.24 on Friday. Kohl’s has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.85.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

