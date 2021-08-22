KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 998.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $1,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.