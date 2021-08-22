Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.40. Kirby has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirby will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its position in Kirby by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,297,000 after acquiring an additional 591,674 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,123,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,110,000 after acquiring an additional 503,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,419,000 after acquiring an additional 376,614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,495,000 after acquiring an additional 264,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $13,384,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.