Kinnate Biopharma Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

KNTE opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $810.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,331 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 326,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 286,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

