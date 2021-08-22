Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $164.00 at Barclays

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.60.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $168.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

