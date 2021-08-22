KeyCorp Cuts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $63.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.61.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 3.94%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

