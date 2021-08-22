KeyCorp Comments on Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $282.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.91. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $283.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.