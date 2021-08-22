Kevin Lee Ford Sells 2,500 Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.15, for a total transaction of C$162,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at C$1,433,690.90.

TSE CGY opened at C$65.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Calian Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$53.27 and a 12-month high of C$71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$734.58 million and a P/E ratio of 39.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.51.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$136.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.5699996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Calian Group to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Calian Group to C$74.25 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

