Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 8,621 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 32.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,621 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 116,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72.

