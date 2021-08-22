Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 8,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $479.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $478.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.96.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

