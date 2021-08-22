Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 146,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 324,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

