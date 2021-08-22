Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 203 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,058. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Fortinet stock opened at $297.94 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $309.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 96.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

