Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Stable Road Acquisition were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stable Road Acquisition alerts:

Stable Road Acquisition stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $29.18.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stable Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.