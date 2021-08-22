KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Get KemPharm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $318.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.32. KemPharm has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $22.08.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that KemPharm will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.