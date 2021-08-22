Keith Smith Sells 70,418 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of Boyd Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76.

On Monday, May 24th, Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.38.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,376,000 after purchasing an additional 198,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,541,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,739,000 after purchasing an additional 84,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

