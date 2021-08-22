Kathleen S. Pushor Sells 2,400 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $96.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.75. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

