Katalyo Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Katalyo has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $22,806.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00055414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00129158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00156413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,692.64 or 1.00155555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.25 or 0.00911714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.59 or 0.06642930 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.