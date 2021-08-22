JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 3,470

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PSN. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,291.10 ($43.00).

Shares of LON PSN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,846 ($37.18). 589,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,729. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,953.59. The stock has a market cap of £9.08 billion and a PE ratio of 14.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a GBX 110 ($1.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.76%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

