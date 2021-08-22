JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. United Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 41,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.9% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 57,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPM opened at $154.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

