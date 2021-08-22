Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $179.53

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $179.53 and last traded at $179.41, with a volume of 29063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.