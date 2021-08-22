Jeffrey C. Smith Sells 700,000 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $122.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.32. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $130.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.