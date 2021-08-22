Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EAT. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.61.

EAT stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,732,000 after purchasing an additional 144,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

