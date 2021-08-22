James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings. James River Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. James River Group has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in James River Group by 1,698.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 257.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

