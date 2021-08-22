Jackson Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSCH traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,565. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.84. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $123.65 and a 12-month high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

